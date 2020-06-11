All apartments in East Lake
245 Woods Landing Trl
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

245 Woods Landing Trl

245 Woods Landing Trail · No Longer Available
Location

245 Woods Landing Trail, East Lake, FL 34677
Elw Woods Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
1 Room in a Spacious 3 Bed Townhome Utilities Incl - Property Id: 157204

1 Personal Bedroom TASTEFULLY FURNISHED, 1 TENANT ONLY! 1 Personal Bathroom, Complete use of the rest of the 2 story Furnished townhome (3 bed,2.5 bath). It has a Beautiful Kitchen with granite and stainless. Large livingroom, giant enlcosed rear porch, front porch for grilling with wood fence for privacy. You will be living with the landord and 1 small dog. No smoking, No additional pets.Property backs up to a Nature Preserve, you will see whitetail deer and wild turkey often. Quiet neighborhood.Community pool. Golf Community. FURNISHED ONLY, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, PRICE FIRM.1 month trial then 6 month lease.Reliable tenant that pays promtly is a MUST.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157204p
Property Id 157204

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5156190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Woods Landing Trl have any available units?
245 Woods Landing Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 245 Woods Landing Trl have?
Some of 245 Woods Landing Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Woods Landing Trl currently offering any rent specials?
245 Woods Landing Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Woods Landing Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Woods Landing Trl is pet friendly.
Does 245 Woods Landing Trl offer parking?
No, 245 Woods Landing Trl does not offer parking.
Does 245 Woods Landing Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Woods Landing Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Woods Landing Trl have a pool?
Yes, 245 Woods Landing Trl has a pool.
Does 245 Woods Landing Trl have accessible units?
No, 245 Woods Landing Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Woods Landing Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Woods Landing Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Woods Landing Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Woods Landing Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
