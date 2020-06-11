245 Woods Landing Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

1 Room in a Spacious 3 Bed Townhome Utilities Incl - Property Id: 157204



1 Personal Bedroom TASTEFULLY FURNISHED, 1 TENANT ONLY! 1 Personal Bathroom, Complete use of the rest of the 2 story Furnished townhome (3 bed,2.5 bath). It has a Beautiful Kitchen with granite and stainless. Large livingroom, giant enlcosed rear porch, front porch for grilling with wood fence for privacy. You will be living with the landord and 1 small dog. No smoking, No additional pets.Property backs up to a Nature Preserve, you will see whitetail deer and wild turkey often. Quiet neighborhood.Community pool. Golf Community. FURNISHED ONLY, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, PRICE FIRM.1 month trial then 6 month lease.Reliable tenant that pays promtly is a MUST.

No Pets Allowed



