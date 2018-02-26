All apartments in East Lake
Last updated March 17 2020

2402 Bryan Ln

2402 Bryan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Bryan Lane, East Lake, FL 34685

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari PA at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 5 bedroom 4 bath waterfront pool home.
Living on beautiful Lake Tarpon, on a peninsula at the end of a gated road is like living in your own private paradise. This waterfront home offers wonderful spaces for family living as well as entertaining in a private setting. The striking two- story living room is open to a formal dining room set off by decorative columns and a sitting area with display cabinets. The upstairs loft would make a great library or play/homework area. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 51/2 baths. The master is conveniently located on the first floor. The breakfast area and family room have wood floors and are open to an island kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters. A spacious, gracious home with over 7,000 square feet, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Walk to your dock and enjoy nature or relax by your pool. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Bryan Ln have any available units?
2402 Bryan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2402 Bryan Ln have?
Some of 2402 Bryan Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Bryan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Bryan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Bryan Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Bryan Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 2402 Bryan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Bryan Ln offers parking.
Does 2402 Bryan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Bryan Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Bryan Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2402 Bryan Ln has a pool.
Does 2402 Bryan Ln have accessible units?
No, 2402 Bryan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Bryan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 Bryan Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2402 Bryan Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2402 Bryan Ln has units with air conditioning.

