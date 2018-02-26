2402 Bryan Ln

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Call Thomas R Gaspari PA at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 5 bedroom 4 bath waterfront pool home.

Living on beautiful Lake Tarpon, on a peninsula at the end of a gated road is like living in your own private paradise. This waterfront home offers wonderful spaces for family living as well as entertaining in a private setting. The striking two- story living room is open to a formal dining room set off by decorative columns and a sitting area with display cabinets. The upstairs loft would make a great library or play/homework area. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 51/2 baths. The master is conveniently located on the first floor. The breakfast area and family room have wood floors and are open to an island kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters. A spacious, gracious home with over 7,000 square feet, vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Walk to your dock and enjoy nature or relax by your pool. This is a must see!