East Lake, FL
2349 VIOLET PLACE
Last updated December 20 2019 at 6:41 AM

2349 VIOLET PLACE

2349 Violet Place · No Longer Available
Location

2349 Violet Place, East Lake, FL 34685
Tarpon Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Family Home in Tarpon Woods of Palm Harbor. Spacious yard and plenty of room in this split bedroom home. Double door entrance to foyer with formal livingroom and separate diningroom. Kitchen and family room combination with lots of cabinets, counter space and wonderful full window open to screen enclosed lanai with view of back yard. Inside utility room with washer and dryer. Master bedroom with sliders out to lanai, separate dressing area, large walk in closet and spacious shower in master bath. This is a non smoking residence and owner may approve a small pet with fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 VIOLET PLACE have any available units?
2349 VIOLET PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2349 VIOLET PLACE have?
Some of 2349 VIOLET PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 VIOLET PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2349 VIOLET PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 VIOLET PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2349 VIOLET PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 2349 VIOLET PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2349 VIOLET PLACE offers parking.
Does 2349 VIOLET PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2349 VIOLET PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 VIOLET PLACE have a pool?
No, 2349 VIOLET PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2349 VIOLET PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2349 VIOLET PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 VIOLET PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2349 VIOLET PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2349 VIOLET PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2349 VIOLET PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

