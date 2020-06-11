2349 VIOLET PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three Bedroom Family Home in Tarpon Woods of Palm Harbor. Spacious yard and plenty of room in this split bedroom home. Double door entrance to foyer with formal livingroom and separate diningroom. Kitchen and family room combination with lots of cabinets, counter space and wonderful full window open to screen enclosed lanai with view of back yard. Inside utility room with washer and dryer. Master bedroom with sliders out to lanai, separate dressing area, large walk in closet and spacious shower in master bath. This is a non smoking residence and owner may approve a small pet with fee.