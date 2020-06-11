218 WOODLAKE WYNDE

Amenities

Furnished 2nd Floor Condo with pond view in Woodlake Run of gated East Lake Woodlands Country Club Community!

Second floor condo with vaulted ceilings and clearview windows has views of pond from screen enclosed lanai. Livingroom/diningroom combination with breakfast bar to kitchen. Large screen enclosed lanai with sliders from the living area and the master bedroom. Smaller lanai (where washer and dryer are located in the utility closet) with sliders from the kitchen and guest bedroom. Master bedroom with king size bed and tub/shower combination in the master bathroom. Guest bedroom with twin beds, shower only in guest bathroom. This is a non smoking residence. Community heated pool nearby. Water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet is included in the rent. No pets please.