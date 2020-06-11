All apartments in East Lake
East Lake, FL
218 WOODLAKE WYNDE
218 WOODLAKE WYNDE

218 Woodlake Wynde · No Longer Available
Location

218 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Furnished 2nd Floor Condo with pond view in Woodlake Run of gated East Lake Woodlands Country Club Community!
Second floor condo with vaulted ceilings and clearview windows has views of pond from screen enclosed lanai. Livingroom/diningroom combination with breakfast bar to kitchen. Large screen enclosed lanai with sliders from the living area and the master bedroom. Smaller lanai (where washer and dryer are located in the utility closet) with sliders from the kitchen and guest bedroom. Master bedroom with king size bed and tub/shower combination in the master bathroom. Guest bedroom with twin beds, shower only in guest bathroom. This is a non smoking residence. Community heated pool nearby. Water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet is included in the rent. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE have any available units?
218 WOODLAKE WYNDE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE have?
Some of 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE currently offering any rent specials?
218 WOODLAKE WYNDE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE pet-friendly?
No, 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE offer parking?
No, 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE does not offer parking.
Does 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE have a pool?
Yes, 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE has a pool.
Does 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE have accessible units?
No, 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE does not have accessible units.
Does 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 WOODLAKE WYNDE does not have units with air conditioning.
