208 PALMETTO CT

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking media room pet friendly tennis court

NEED TO RENT BY JUNE 1st? This is the perfect East Lake Woodlands condo with 2BR/2BA/1 Carport, 982sqft, 2nd floor unit that is BRAND NEW. BRAND NEW Kitchen with lots of storage, lazy susan with NEW appliances. Brand new Tile flooring through out the entire condo. Brand NEW bathrooms. The interior was just painted. There are two sets of sliding doors to access the lanai. TheLiving room and the Master Bedroom opens to screen Lanai. The Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, private bath with BRAND new shower. There is a storage room with laundry hookups and the unit comes with the washer and dryer! Your covered parking space is right at the base of the stairs to the unit. Guest parking is ample, a rare commodity with some condos. This gated community is bordered by the 8,700-acre Brooker Creek Preserve.

East Lake Woodlands is a great location to commute to Tampa, Clearwater, St Pete, Tampa International Airport (25 minutes away), beaches (10 minutes). Minutes away from Restaurants, Shops and Movie theater, medical facilities. Rear entrance provides access to shopping and dining on East Lake Rd and Tampa Rd (even walking distance). Memberships are available with the East Lake Woodlands Country Club which offers two golf courses, tennis, dining, pool, and a recreation building with a fitness center. This is a smaller pet friendly all ages community. Monthly fee include the community pool, exterior building maintenance, roof, basic cable, trash, water, sewer, grounds maintenance, building insurance.