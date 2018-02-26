All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 208 PALMETTO CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
208 PALMETTO CT
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

208 PALMETTO CT

208 Palmetto Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

208 Palmetto Court, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
NEED TO RENT BY JUNE 1st? This is the perfect East Lake Woodlands condo with 2BR/2BA/1 Carport, 982sqft, 2nd floor unit that is BRAND NEW. BRAND NEW Kitchen with lots of storage, lazy susan with NEW appliances. Brand new Tile flooring through out the entire condo. Brand NEW bathrooms. The interior was just painted. There are two sets of sliding doors to access the lanai. TheLiving room and the Master Bedroom opens to screen Lanai. The Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, private bath with BRAND new shower. There is a storage room with laundry hookups and the unit comes with the washer and dryer! Your covered parking space is right at the base of the stairs to the unit. Guest parking is ample, a rare commodity with some condos. This gated community is bordered by the 8,700-acre Brooker Creek Preserve.
East Lake Woodlands is a great location to commute to Tampa, Clearwater, St Pete, Tampa International Airport (25 minutes away), beaches (10 minutes). Minutes away from Restaurants, Shops and Movie theater, medical facilities. Rear entrance provides access to shopping and dining on East Lake Rd and Tampa Rd (even walking distance). Memberships are available with the East Lake Woodlands Country Club which offers two golf courses, tennis, dining, pool, and a recreation building with a fitness center. This is a smaller pet friendly all ages community. Monthly fee include the community pool, exterior building maintenance, roof, basic cable, trash, water, sewer, grounds maintenance, building insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 PALMETTO CT have any available units?
208 PALMETTO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 208 PALMETTO CT have?
Some of 208 PALMETTO CT's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 PALMETTO CT currently offering any rent specials?
208 PALMETTO CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 PALMETTO CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 PALMETTO CT is pet friendly.
Does 208 PALMETTO CT offer parking?
Yes, 208 PALMETTO CT offers parking.
Does 208 PALMETTO CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 PALMETTO CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 PALMETTO CT have a pool?
Yes, 208 PALMETTO CT has a pool.
Does 208 PALMETTO CT have accessible units?
No, 208 PALMETTO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 208 PALMETTO CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 PALMETTO CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 PALMETTO CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 PALMETTO CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg