202 Woodlake Wynde

Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648



WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT.



In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings. Two large balconies, with every room room opening to a balcony. Plenty of light and fresh air.

Unit allows small pets.

Steps to heated pool.

Nearby shopping, cinema, golf and gym. Close to Publix, Target, Walmart.

Lease terms flexible for short or long term.

Rent includes internet, basic cable tv, water, assigned parking and usage of pool.

FULLY FURNISHED with white linen. FULLY STOCKED KITCHEN with appliances, coffee maker, utensils, plates and silverware.

Assigned parking and plenty of guest parking.

