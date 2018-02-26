All apartments in East Lake
202 Woodlake Wynde
202 Woodlake Wynde

202 Woodlake Wynde · (727) 307-7991
Location

202 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL 34677

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648

WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT.

In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings. Two large balconies, with every room room opening to a balcony. Plenty of light and fresh air.
Unit allows small pets.
Steps to heated pool.
Nearby shopping, cinema, golf and gym. Close to Publix, Target, Walmart.
Lease terms flexible for short or long term.
Rent includes internet, basic cable tv, water, assigned parking and usage of pool.
FULLY FURNISHED with white linen. FULLY STOCKED KITCHEN with appliances, coffee maker, utensils, plates and silverware.
Assigned parking and plenty of guest parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297648
Property Id 297648

(RLNE5850219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Woodlake Wynde have any available units?
202 Woodlake Wynde has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Woodlake Wynde have?
Some of 202 Woodlake Wynde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Woodlake Wynde currently offering any rent specials?
202 Woodlake Wynde isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Woodlake Wynde pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Woodlake Wynde is pet friendly.
Does 202 Woodlake Wynde offer parking?
Yes, 202 Woodlake Wynde does offer parking.
Does 202 Woodlake Wynde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Woodlake Wynde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Woodlake Wynde have a pool?
Yes, 202 Woodlake Wynde has a pool.
Does 202 Woodlake Wynde have accessible units?
No, 202 Woodlake Wynde does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Woodlake Wynde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Woodlake Wynde has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Woodlake Wynde have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Woodlake Wynde does not have units with air conditioning.
