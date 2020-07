Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Bed/den Pool home located in the very desirable Boot Ranch neighborhood. The home sits on a generously sized corner lot with a large back yard. Marble and Cherry wood floors throughout the home. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops make for a beautiful kitchen. Wood burning fireplace in the family room, jacuzzi bath in the master bedroom. 12 month lease minimum. Room sizes are approximate.