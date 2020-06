Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Call Donna Blackstone 727-686-1376 for more information. Spacious 3/2 villa overlooking the golf course. Fully renovated and fabulous! Split floor plan, renovated kitchen, all new appliances, washer/dryer, 2 renovated bathrooms and new tile throughout. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE! Ready for immediate occupancy.