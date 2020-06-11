1670 STABLE TRAIL

Amenities

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, oversized 2 car garage in the desirable Boot Ranch subdivision. There is a formal living room, formal dining room and family room with a fireplace. Imagine sitting in front of the fire while waiting for Santa Clause to come get his cookies. All the bedrooms are a very good size and it is a split plan. There is no carpet in this home. Ceramic tile and wood. The master bathroom has a garden tub and a separate shower. After a hard day of work, relax in the screened enclosed lanai while watching the wildlife and take a breath of fresh air. Roof and air conditioner are not even 2 years old. Best schools in Pinellas County is zoned for this home.