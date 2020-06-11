All apartments in East Lake
1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy

1563 East Lake Woodlands Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1563 East Lake Woodlands Parkway, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
Call Thomas R Gaspari 727-642-3678 for more information on this single family home in Beautiful Eastlake Woodlands.
Executive home located on a large, conservation lot in East Lake Woodlands. Updated large kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and more. Pool and spa pebble tech. Open floor plan with volume ceilings, split bedroom plan. 4th bedroom ideal for office or guest suite with own bath. All bathrooms updated & granite counters. Gorgeous hardwood floors, Tile in baths and carpet in bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy have any available units?
1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy have?
Some of 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy has a pool.
Does 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy has units with air conditioning.

