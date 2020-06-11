1563 E Lake Woodlands Pkwy

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub internet access

Call Thomas R Gaspari 727-642-3678 for more information on this single family home in Beautiful Eastlake Woodlands.

Executive home located on a large, conservation lot in East Lake Woodlands. Updated large kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and more. Pool and spa pebble tech. Open floor plan with volume ceilings, split bedroom plan. 4th bedroom ideal for office or guest suite with own bath. All bathrooms updated & granite counters. Gorgeous hardwood floors, Tile in baths and carpet in bedrooms.