1398 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Located in the desirable Pine Ridge at Lake Tarpon Village community,

this large two-bedroom, two-bath villa boasts soaring ceilings, a

spacious living/dining room, eat-in kitchen, walk-in master bedroom

closet, updated laminate and tile flooring, central air, ceiling fans, and

brand new washer and dryer. This first-floor unit has two fenced patio

areas off the front door and a tiled lanai (accessed via sliding glass doors

in the living room and master bedroom) overlooking a pond and nature

preserve in the backyard.

Pine Ridge is a quiet and safe community with a waterfront pool, spa,

and community clubhouse; tennis court; picnic areas; and walking trails.

Only ONE Cat or Dog under 25lbs. Must have good credit.