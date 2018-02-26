1398 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E

Amenities
Located in the desirable Pine Ridge at Lake Tarpon Village community,
this large two-bedroom, two-bath villa boasts soaring ceilings, a
spacious living/dining room, eat-in kitchen, walk-in master bedroom
closet, updated laminate and tile flooring, central air, ceiling fans, and
brand new washer and dryer. This first-floor unit has two fenced patio
areas off the front door and a tiled lanai (accessed via sliding glass doors
in the living room and master bedroom) overlooking a pond and nature
preserve in the backyard.
Pine Ridge is a quiet and safe community with a waterfront pool, spa,
and community clubhouse; tennis court; picnic areas; and walking trails.
Only ONE Cat or Dog under 25lbs. Must have good credit.