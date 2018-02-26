All apartments in East Lake
Last updated July 28 2019

1398 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE E

1398 Pine Ridge Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

1398 Pine Ridge Circle East, East Lake, FL 34688
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Located in the desirable Pine Ridge at Lake Tarpon Village community,
this large two-bedroom, two-bath villa boasts soaring ceilings, a
spacious living/dining room, eat-in kitchen, walk-in master bedroom
closet, updated laminate and tile flooring, central air, ceiling fans, and
brand new washer and dryer. This first-floor unit has two fenced patio
areas off the front door and a tiled lanai (accessed via sliding glass doors
in the living room and master bedroom) overlooking a pond and nature
preserve in the backyard.
Pine Ridge is a quiet and safe community with a waterfront pool, spa,
and community clubhouse; tennis court; picnic areas; and walking trails.
Only ONE Cat or Dog under 25lbs. Must have good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

