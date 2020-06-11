East Lake Woodlands Furnished Short Term - Call to see this very well taken care of furnished 2 bedroom condo. Split King size beds in both bedrooms. Relaxing balcony for early morning coffee or evening beverages and watch nature. Super clean and fully furnished so all you need is your clothes and food. Everything is paid for including a monthly housekeeper. Sorry NO PETS Available Sept 1 for 6 months
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 W CYPRESS COURT have any available units?
124 W CYPRESS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 124 W CYPRESS COURT have?
Some of 124 W CYPRESS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 W CYPRESS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
124 W CYPRESS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.