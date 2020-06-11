All apartments in East Lake
124 W CYPRESS COURT
124 W CYPRESS COURT

124 West Cypress Court · No Longer Available
Location

124 West Cypress Court, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
East Lake Woodlands Furnished Short Term - Call to see this very well taken care of furnished 2 bedroom condo. Split King size beds in both bedrooms. Relaxing balcony for early morning coffee or evening beverages and watch nature. Super clean and fully furnished so all you need is your clothes and food. Everything is paid for including a monthly housekeeper. Sorry NO PETS Available Sept 1 for 6 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

