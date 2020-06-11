124 W CYPRESS COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan microwave furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

East Lake Woodlands Furnished Short Term - Call to see this very well taken care of furnished 2 bedroom condo. Split King size beds in both bedrooms. Relaxing balcony for early morning coffee or evening beverages and watch nature. Super clean and fully furnished so all you need is your clothes and food. Everything is paid for including a monthly housekeeper. Sorry NO PETS Available Sept 1 for 6 months