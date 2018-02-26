1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02

Amenities
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet. Beautiful community featuring heated pool and spa, recreational center, tennis courts, picnic areas with grills, walking trails, and playground. Lease 6 to 12 months.
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com
$1,095.00 Rent
$1,095.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
$100 HOA application fee required.
Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and older
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5769831)