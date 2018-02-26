All apartments in East Lake
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02

1236 Pine Ridge Circle West · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL 34688
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet. Beautiful community featuring heated pool and spa, recreational center, tennis courts, picnic areas with grills, walking trails, and playground. Lease 6 to 12 months.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$1,095.00 Rent
$1,095.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
$100 HOA application fee required.

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years of verifiable rental history
2 years of verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and older

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 have any available units?
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 have?
Some of 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 pet-friendly?
No, 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 offer parking?
No, 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 does not offer parking.
Does 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 have a pool?
Yes, 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 has a pool.
Does 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 have accessible units?
No, 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02 does not have units with air conditioning.
