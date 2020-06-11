1233 CLAYS TRAIL

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Property Available immediately through December 2020....Enjoy peaceful mornings and serene evenings on your private patio overlooking the water in this immaculate 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 1 Car Garage First Floor Condo. This property is light and bright with a large great room and open kitchen. The Master Suite is Enormous with Bay Windows that face the water. The Spacious Master Bath has been recently renovated and has double sinks, a garden tub and separate shower stall. Both the Master Closet and the 2nd Bedroom closet are outfitted with California Closet Systems. The covered and screened private patio leads to an open Brick Paver Patio where you can Barbecue or enjoy the sun. Situated in the Guard Gated Community of East Lake Woodlands, this peaceful community has access to a Community Pool and provides Lawn Care and Basic Cable to residents. Surrounded by Million Dollar Homes and and located nearby local beaches, parks, and shopping. Property is available now through December 31st 2020.