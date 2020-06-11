All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1233 CLAYS TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1233 CLAYS TRAIL
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

1233 CLAYS TRAIL

1233 Clays Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1233 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Property Available immediately through December 2020....Enjoy peaceful mornings and serene evenings on your private patio overlooking the water in this immaculate 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 1 Car Garage First Floor Condo. This property is light and bright with a large great room and open kitchen. The Master Suite is Enormous with Bay Windows that face the water. The Spacious Master Bath has been recently renovated and has double sinks, a garden tub and separate shower stall. Both the Master Closet and the 2nd Bedroom closet are outfitted with California Closet Systems. The covered and screened private patio leads to an open Brick Paver Patio where you can Barbecue or enjoy the sun. Situated in the Guard Gated Community of East Lake Woodlands, this peaceful community has access to a Community Pool and provides Lawn Care and Basic Cable to residents. Surrounded by Million Dollar Homes and and located nearby local beaches, parks, and shopping. Property is available now through December 31st 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 CLAYS TRAIL have any available units?
1233 CLAYS TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1233 CLAYS TRAIL have?
Some of 1233 CLAYS TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 CLAYS TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1233 CLAYS TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 CLAYS TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1233 CLAYS TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1233 CLAYS TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1233 CLAYS TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1233 CLAYS TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 CLAYS TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 CLAYS TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 1233 CLAYS TRAIL has a pool.
Does 1233 CLAYS TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1233 CLAYS TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 CLAYS TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1233 CLAYS TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 CLAYS TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 CLAYS TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg