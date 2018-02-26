1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

The walk up to the front door is most inviting with serene preserve and lighted sidewalk around the building . Enter to find a light and bright living area. The screened lanai is just out the sliding glass doors where you can enjoy your morning coffee and watch the wild life. Formal dining area with pass thru window into the open kitchen with plenty counter and cabinets. Stackable washer/dryer in the closet off the kitchen. Bedroom with large walk in closet, separate linen closet into the master bath with newer tub shower combination and vanity. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash included in the rent. No pets please. Community pool and tennis nearby. Parking passes are needed for residents and their guests.