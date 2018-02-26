All apartments in East Lake
1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W

1204 Pine Ridge Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL 34688
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
The walk up to the front door is most inviting with serene preserve and lighted sidewalk around the building . Enter to find a light and bright living area. The screened lanai is just out the sliding glass doors where you can enjoy your morning coffee and watch the wild life. Formal dining area with pass thru window into the open kitchen with plenty counter and cabinets. Stackable washer/dryer in the closet off the kitchen. Bedroom with large walk in closet, separate linen closet into the master bath with newer tub shower combination and vanity. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash included in the rent. No pets please. Community pool and tennis nearby. Parking passes are needed for residents and their guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have any available units?
1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have?
Some of 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
No, 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W offer parking?
Yes, 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W offers parking.
Does 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have a pool?
Yes, 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W has a pool.
Does 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W does not have units with air conditioning.

