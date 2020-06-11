117 WOODLAKE WYNDE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Call to see this serene downstairs condo with granite counters in kitchen. Tile and Bamboo floors throughout. TWO patios that are screened for your comfort. Living room patio looks at a serene wooded setting where you can put some of your own potted plants out for sun. Large master bedroom for a King Size bed. Two newly redone showers and modern glass doors. Parking is close by and reserved space for you. Heated Pool across the parking lot. Close to all kinds of stores and restaurants. 20 minutes to the beach or airport. Small pet ok Call for a private showing and make this condo your home.