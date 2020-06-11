Call to see this serene downstairs condo with granite counters in kitchen. Tile and Bamboo floors throughout. TWO patios that are screened for your comfort. Living room patio looks at a serene wooded setting where you can put some of your own potted plants out for sun. Large master bedroom for a King Size bed. Two newly redone showers and modern glass doors. Parking is close by and reserved space for you. Heated Pool across the parking lot. Close to all kinds of stores and restaurants. 20 minutes to the beach or airport. Small pet ok Call for a private showing and make this condo your home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE have any available units?
117 WOODLAKE WYNDE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE have?
Some of 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE currently offering any rent specials?
117 WOODLAKE WYNDE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE is pet friendly.
Does 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE offer parking?
Yes, 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE offers parking.
Does 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE have a pool?
Yes, 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE has a pool.
Does 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE have accessible units?
No, 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE does not have accessible units.
Does 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 WOODLAKE WYNDE does not have units with air conditioning.
