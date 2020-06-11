115 Lakeview Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Please Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this fantastic downstairs Lakeview condo. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is very spacious and an end condo with extra space in kitchen and extra side windows. Nicely updated with newer appliances and tile flooring in kitchen, living, and dining room. Newer carpet in bedrooms. Seasonal wood burning fireplace. Split floor plan and eat-in kitchen. Full size stackable Washer and dryer included. All weather room lanai. Covered parking. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic cable. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, banks, hospitals, movie theater, parks, and more. Easy commute to Tampa. Pets considered.