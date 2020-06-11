All apartments in East Lake
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:50 AM

115 Lakeview Way

115 Lakeview Way · No Longer Available
Location

115 Lakeview Way, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Please Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this fantastic downstairs Lakeview condo. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is very spacious and an end condo with extra space in kitchen and extra side windows. Nicely updated with newer appliances and tile flooring in kitchen, living, and dining room. Newer carpet in bedrooms. Seasonal wood burning fireplace. Split floor plan and eat-in kitchen. Full size stackable Washer and dryer included. All weather room lanai. Covered parking. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic cable. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, banks, hospitals, movie theater, parks, and more. Easy commute to Tampa. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Lakeview Way have any available units?
115 Lakeview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 115 Lakeview Way have?
Some of 115 Lakeview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Lakeview Way currently offering any rent specials?
115 Lakeview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Lakeview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Lakeview Way is pet friendly.
Does 115 Lakeview Way offer parking?
Yes, 115 Lakeview Way offers parking.
Does 115 Lakeview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Lakeview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Lakeview Way have a pool?
Yes, 115 Lakeview Way has a pool.
Does 115 Lakeview Way have accessible units?
No, 115 Lakeview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Lakeview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Lakeview Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Lakeview Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Lakeview Way has units with air conditioning.
