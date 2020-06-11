107 WINDWARD PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Rest and relaxation is the 'key' to this beautifully decorated first floor condo. Tile flooring thru out the living area with comfortable setting to watch your flat screen tv or out to the glass enclosed lanai to enjoy your new book! Dining area to set up a more formal table, or grab a bite in the eat in kitchen area. Kitchen has stainless appliances, breakfast bar overlooking the dining/living area. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with queen size bed, TV, walk in closet and sliders out to the lanai (where the washer & dryer are located in the utility closet). Master bath with tiled walk in shower. Guest bedroom with twin beds, TV and guest bath with tub/shower combination. This is a non smoking residence and all short term rentals are subject to a 13% sales/tourist tax. Water, sewer, trash, internet, basic cable and up to $100 in electric is included in the rent. Please call for availability.