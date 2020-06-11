All apartments in East Lake
107 WINDWARD PLACE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

107 WINDWARD PLACE

107 Windward Place · No Longer Available
Location

107 Windward Place, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Rest and relaxation is the 'key' to this beautifully decorated first floor condo. Tile flooring thru out the living area with comfortable setting to watch your flat screen tv or out to the glass enclosed lanai to enjoy your new book! Dining area to set up a more formal table, or grab a bite in the eat in kitchen area. Kitchen has stainless appliances, breakfast bar overlooking the dining/living area. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with queen size bed, TV, walk in closet and sliders out to the lanai (where the washer & dryer are located in the utility closet). Master bath with tiled walk in shower. Guest bedroom with twin beds, TV and guest bath with tub/shower combination. This is a non smoking residence and all short term rentals are subject to a 13% sales/tourist tax. Water, sewer, trash, internet, basic cable and up to $100 in electric is included in the rent. Please call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 WINDWARD PLACE have any available units?
107 WINDWARD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 107 WINDWARD PLACE have?
Some of 107 WINDWARD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 WINDWARD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
107 WINDWARD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 WINDWARD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 107 WINDWARD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 107 WINDWARD PLACE offer parking?
No, 107 WINDWARD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 107 WINDWARD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 WINDWARD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 WINDWARD PLACE have a pool?
No, 107 WINDWARD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 107 WINDWARD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 107 WINDWARD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 107 WINDWARD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 WINDWARD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 WINDWARD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 WINDWARD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
