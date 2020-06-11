All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1035 ELK WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1035 ELK WAY
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

1035 ELK WAY

1035 Elk Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1035 Elk Way, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
GATED Community of East Lake Woodlands - HUNTERS CROSSING - This POOL home has 4 bedrooms & 3 Baths + a 3 car garage! This home sits at the end of the Cul-de-sac on a private lot. No carpet in this house! It has all hard surface flooring. Entry, Living Rm and Dining room as you enter this home. This is a 3 way split bedroom plan. The Master suite has a huge closet and large master bath area. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a jack/jill bath. Bedroom 4 is set up as a private Guest suite with it's own bath and shares as a pool bath. The Family room has a Fireplace and all main living areas overlook the pool. The Kitchen is large with abundant cabinet space and a large Bar top + dining area. The laundry room is quite large and includes a washer/dryer. The 3 car garage has plenty of space for cars & storage. A+ Schools, Close to Tampa and St Pete Airports, Beaches, Shopping and Medical. Super Location in East Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 ELK WAY have any available units?
1035 ELK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1035 ELK WAY have?
Some of 1035 ELK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 ELK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1035 ELK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 ELK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1035 ELK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1035 ELK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1035 ELK WAY offers parking.
Does 1035 ELK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 ELK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 ELK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1035 ELK WAY has a pool.
Does 1035 ELK WAY have accessible units?
No, 1035 ELK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 ELK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 ELK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1035 ELK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1035 ELK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FL
Brooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg