1035 ELK WAY

GATED Community of East Lake Woodlands - HUNTERS CROSSING - This POOL home has 4 bedrooms & 3 Baths + a 3 car garage! This home sits at the end of the Cul-de-sac on a private lot. No carpet in this house! It has all hard surface flooring. Entry, Living Rm and Dining room as you enter this home. This is a 3 way split bedroom plan. The Master suite has a huge closet and large master bath area. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a jack/jill bath. Bedroom 4 is set up as a private Guest suite with it's own bath and shares as a pool bath. The Family room has a Fireplace and all main living areas overlook the pool. The Kitchen is large with abundant cabinet space and a large Bar top + dining area. The laundry room is quite large and includes a washer/dryer. The 3 car garage has plenty of space for cars & storage. A+ Schools, Close to Tampa and St Pete Airports, Beaches, Shopping and Medical. Super Location in East Lake!