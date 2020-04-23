All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 8 2020 at 11:33 AM

946 VIRGINIA STREET

946 Virginia Street · No Longer Available
Location

946 Virginia Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
First floor condo overlooking the lake in this very nice 55t community of Heather Lake which is walking distance to Downtown Dunedin. Where you can enjoy restaurants, shopping, park overlooking the bay and marina. The Pinellas trail is great for walking and bike riding. Honeymoon island and the beaches are only a few miles away. This is a one bedroom condo for a long term lease, sorry but not pets are allowed. The park like setting of Heather Lake community has a lovely pool and clubhouse area, with many activities to enjoy and get to know your neighbor. There is a grill with picnic tables just outside the front door of the condo. One car parking under the carport and plenty of guest parking. Laundry on site, elevator if needed. There is a video tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 VIRGINIA STREET have any available units?
946 VIRGINIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 946 VIRGINIA STREET have?
Some of 946 VIRGINIA STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 VIRGINIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
946 VIRGINIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 VIRGINIA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 VIRGINIA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 946 VIRGINIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 946 VIRGINIA STREET offers parking.
Does 946 VIRGINIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 VIRGINIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 VIRGINIA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 946 VIRGINIA STREET has a pool.
Does 946 VIRGINIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 946 VIRGINIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 946 VIRGINIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 VIRGINIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 946 VIRGINIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 946 VIRGINIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
