946 VIRGINIA STREET

First floor condo overlooking the lake in this very nice 55t community of Heather Lake which is walking distance to Downtown Dunedin. Where you can enjoy restaurants, shopping, park overlooking the bay and marina. The Pinellas trail is great for walking and bike riding. Honeymoon island and the beaches are only a few miles away. This is a one bedroom condo for a long term lease, sorry but not pets are allowed. The park like setting of Heather Lake community has a lovely pool and clubhouse area, with many activities to enjoy and get to know your neighbor. There is a grill with picnic tables just outside the front door of the condo. One car parking under the carport and plenty of guest parking. Laundry on site, elevator if needed. There is a video tour available.