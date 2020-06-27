1819 DOUGLAS AVENUE

Amenities

Call today to view this rarely available 3 bedroom, 1 bath quaint home! Adjacent to 70

acres of Hammock Park and Historic Andrews Memorial Chapel. Recently renovated;

located in one of the most desired location Dunedin Isles! This charming house is

across from the Pinellas trail, minutes from Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island and

Downtown Main Street. You will fall in love with all the shopping and dining options!

As you enter the home-enjoy the natural light, great open floor plan and you can gaze right

out to your expansive, private backyard with a huge shed.