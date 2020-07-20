1020 De Leon Dr. #107

Amenities

recently renovated pool

Charming 1/1 55+ 1st Floor Condo In Desirable Dunedin - Heather Lake Community! This is a nice updated lovely condo in a 55+ community conveniently located in Dunedin, Fl. The location is great. getting to shopping, restaurants, attractions and some of the best beaches in the world is a breeze. The community itself features a beautiful waterfront community pool and recreation area that is steps away from this particular unit. Also steps away (next door, in fact) is the community laundry area. This is a no pet property



Inside, you'll find a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with plenty of space. The kitchen is well appointed and the rooms have a nice, open feel. This is a great place to live at a great price.



Call Andrea for more information or to schedule your personal showing (727) 492-3544. This unit has a history of renting fast so calling right away would be advisable if you have a genuine interest in the property.



(RLNE4978534)