All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1020 De Leon Dr. #107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1020 De Leon Dr. #107
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

1020 De Leon Dr. #107

1020 Deleon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1020 Deleon Dr, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Charming 1/1 55+ 1st Floor Condo In Desirable Dunedin - Heather Lake Community! This is a nice updated lovely condo in a 55+ community conveniently located in Dunedin, Fl. The location is great. getting to shopping, restaurants, attractions and some of the best beaches in the world is a breeze. The community itself features a beautiful waterfront community pool and recreation area that is steps away from this particular unit. Also steps away (next door, in fact) is the community laundry area. This is a no pet property

Inside, you'll find a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with plenty of space. The kitchen is well appointed and the rooms have a nice, open feel. This is a great place to live at a great price.

Call Andrea for more information or to schedule your personal showing (727) 492-3544. This unit has a history of renting fast so calling right away would be advisable if you have a genuine interest in the property.

(RLNE4978534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 have any available units?
1020 De Leon Dr. #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 De Leon Dr. #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 offer parking?
No, 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 does not offer parking.
Does 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 have a pool?
Yes, 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 has a pool.
Does 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 have accessible units?
No, 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 De Leon Dr. #107 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunedin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg