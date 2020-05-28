8767 THE ESPLANADE

Amenities

REDUCED.. LOWEST PRICE PER SQ. FOOT by far. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath on desired end unit with panoramic views of Big Sand Lake. Master includes his hers California closets, jetted tub and views of the lake. Community amenities include 24 hour security gate, pool, spa, fitness center, tennis. Under building parking with storage room and elevator access or park in front and walk one flight up. Adjacent to the famous eateries on Sand Lake Row! Close to Disney, Sea World and International Drive!