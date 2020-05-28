All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 8767 THE ESPLANADE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
8767 THE ESPLANADE
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

8767 THE ESPLANADE

8767 The Esplanade · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

8767 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
REDUCED.. LOWEST PRICE PER SQ. FOOT by far. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath on desired end unit with panoramic views of Big Sand Lake. Master includes his hers California closets, jetted tub and views of the lake. Community amenities include 24 hour security gate, pool, spa, fitness center, tennis. Under building parking with storage room and elevator access or park in front and walk one flight up. Adjacent to the famous eateries on Sand Lake Row! Close to Disney, Sea World and International Drive!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8767 THE ESPLANADE have any available units?
8767 THE ESPLANADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8767 THE ESPLANADE have?
Some of 8767 THE ESPLANADE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8767 THE ESPLANADE currently offering any rent specials?
8767 THE ESPLANADE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8767 THE ESPLANADE pet-friendly?
No, 8767 THE ESPLANADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8767 THE ESPLANADE offer parking?
Yes, 8767 THE ESPLANADE offers parking.
Does 8767 THE ESPLANADE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8767 THE ESPLANADE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8767 THE ESPLANADE have a pool?
Yes, 8767 THE ESPLANADE has a pool.
Does 8767 THE ESPLANADE have accessible units?
No, 8767 THE ESPLANADE does not have accessible units.
Does 8767 THE ESPLANADE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8767 THE ESPLANADE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8767 THE ESPLANADE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8767 THE ESPLANADE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedroom Apartments
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsDoctor Phillips Pet Friendly Apartments
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College