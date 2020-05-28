9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Available June 15th, Private boat house with lift on Big Sand Lake in Dr Phillips gated guarded community with pest control, pool and lawn service included in the rent. 3 car garage!



Chain of lakes, boat, ski, fish, cook on the summer kitchen, or lay by the large pool w heated spa. Lakefront Balconies for 2 upstairs bedrooms, oversized bar area overlooking the water is a great place to entertain. Big bonus room is can be a gym and also has a second washer and dryer hookup.



Dr. Phillips Lakefront Luxury Behind the gates of Phillips Landing sits this magnificent lakefront estate home. From the moment you enter the home you'll appreciate he attention to detail that surrounds you.



Complete with a full gourmet kitchen, wet bar, and huge family room with custom built-ins closets, custom drapes, crystal chandeliers, this home is an entertainers delight. Bask by the pool or enjoy the lakefront views. Custom formal dinning set w 8 chairs is included in the rental. Home office and master bedroom are on the first floor.



Phillips Landing is a highly sought after manned gated community next to the famous restaurant row with and easy commute to downtown Orlando and Orlando International Airport