Doctor Phillips, FL
9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE

9313 Southern Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9313 Southern Breeze Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available June 15th, Private boat house with lift on Big Sand Lake in Dr Phillips gated guarded community with pest control, pool and lawn service included in the rent. 3 car garage!

Chain of lakes, boat, ski, fish, cook on the summer kitchen, or lay by the large pool w heated spa. Lakefront Balconies for 2 upstairs bedrooms, oversized bar area overlooking the water is a great place to entertain. Big bonus room is can be a gym and also has a second washer and dryer hookup.

Dr. Phillips Lakefront Luxury Behind the gates of Phillips Landing sits this magnificent lakefront estate home. From the moment you enter the home you'll appreciate he attention to detail that surrounds you.

Complete with a full gourmet kitchen, wet bar, and huge family room with custom built-ins closets, custom drapes, crystal chandeliers, this home is an entertainers delight. Bask by the pool or enjoy the lakefront views. Custom formal dinning set w 8 chairs is included in the rental. Home office and master bedroom are on the first floor.

Phillips Landing is a highly sought after manned gated community next to the famous restaurant row with and easy commute to downtown Orlando and Orlando International Airport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have any available units?
9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have?
Some of 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9313 SOUTHERN BREEZE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

