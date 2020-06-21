8745 The Esplanade Apt 1

Amenities

LUXURY CONDO WITH HUGE LAKEFRONT CORNER GROUND UNIT. Guard gated community in Dr. Phillips. $30,000 upgraded kitchen package featuring super-elaborate custom cabinetry and a48" Sub-Zero $8,000 Refrigerator, Wolf Ovens, Viking Cooktop, Built-In HD-TV and more. This is one of the most precious crown jewels of Vizcaya

Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis courts, community pools and spa, landscaped grounds, and lake views



Dr. Phillips has top-rated schools and a modern YMCA. Centrally located with quick access to I-4, 417, 408, theme parks, airport, downtown, Orange County Convention Center, and malls and outlet stores. Can walk to the upscale Sand Lake Road shops and restaurants.

***Pets are allowed***