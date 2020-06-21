8745 The Esplanade Apt 1

Amenities
LUXURY CONDO WITH HUGE LAKEFRONT CORNER GROUND UNIT. Guard gated community in Dr. Phillips. $30,000 upgraded kitchen package featuring super-elaborate custom cabinetry and a48" Sub-Zero $8,000 Refrigerator, Wolf Ovens, Viking Cooktop, Built-In HD-TV and more. This is one of the most precious crown jewels of Vizcaya
Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis courts, community pools and spa, landscaped grounds, and lake views
Dr. Phillips has top-rated schools and a modern YMCA. Centrally located with quick access to I-4, 417, 408, theme parks, airport, downtown, Orange County Convention Center, and malls and outlet stores. Can walk to the upscale Sand Lake Road shops and restaurants.
***Pets are allowed***