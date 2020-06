Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

This 3 bed 2 1/2 bath with 2 car garage is located in the community of Vizcaya in the heart of Dr. Phillips The main downstairs living area offer a great view of Sand Lake. The property also offers a bonus area upstairs, and is near the tennis court. Call today for a tour of this property.