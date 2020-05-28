All apartments in Doctor Phillips
8507 TERLIZZI COURT
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

8507 TERLIZZI COURT

8507 Teruzzi Court · No Longer Available
Location

8507 Teruzzi Court, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Includes Lawn and Pool care. GUARD GATED VIZCAYA IN THE HEART OF DR. PHILLIPS. OVERSIZED CORNER LOT POOL HOME with 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms plus loft. Downstairs Master Suite with 3 guest rooms upstairs in addition to a spacious loft with sliders out to the balcony overlooking the screened in pool. The home is located on a quiet corner lot on a cul-de-sac and offers peace and privacy. Recreational community facilities include POOL, FITNESS, TENNIS, PLAYGROUND and the community is located close to famed 'Restaurant Row' A rated schools, world famous theme parks, outlets, golf courses and medical facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8507 TERLIZZI COURT have any available units?
8507 TERLIZZI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8507 TERLIZZI COURT have?
Some of 8507 TERLIZZI COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8507 TERLIZZI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8507 TERLIZZI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8507 TERLIZZI COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8507 TERLIZZI COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8507 TERLIZZI COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8507 TERLIZZI COURT offers parking.
Does 8507 TERLIZZI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8507 TERLIZZI COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8507 TERLIZZI COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8507 TERLIZZI COURT has a pool.
Does 8507 TERLIZZI COURT have accessible units?
No, 8507 TERLIZZI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8507 TERLIZZI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8507 TERLIZZI COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8507 TERLIZZI COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8507 TERLIZZI COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

