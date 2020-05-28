8507 TERLIZZI COURT

Amenities
Includes Lawn and Pool care. GUARD GATED VIZCAYA IN THE HEART OF DR. PHILLIPS. OVERSIZED CORNER LOT POOL HOME with 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms plus loft. Downstairs Master Suite with 3 guest rooms upstairs in addition to a spacious loft with sliders out to the balcony overlooking the screened in pool. The home is located on a quiet corner lot on a cul-de-sac and offers peace and privacy. Recreational community facilities include POOL, FITNESS, TENNIS, PLAYGROUND and the community is located close to famed 'Restaurant Row' A rated schools, world famous theme parks, outlets, golf courses and medical facilities.