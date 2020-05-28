8507 TERLIZZI COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court

Includes Lawn and Pool care. GUARD GATED VIZCAYA IN THE HEART OF DR. PHILLIPS. OVERSIZED CORNER LOT POOL HOME with 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms plus loft. Downstairs Master Suite with 3 guest rooms upstairs in addition to a spacious loft with sliders out to the balcony overlooking the screened in pool. The home is located on a quiet corner lot on a cul-de-sac and offers peace and privacy. Recreational community facilities include POOL, FITNESS, TENNIS, PLAYGROUND and the community is located close to famed 'Restaurant Row' A rated schools, world famous theme parks, outlets, golf courses and medical facilities.