8455 VIA VITTORIA WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Almost New Luxury Home in Gated Community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. Upgrades throughout with Fine Finishes including Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Solid Wood Cabinets, and much more. All Appliances and Lawn Maintenance included. Access to a Resort Like Pool. Located near all that Dr. Phillips has to offer -- Restaurants, Shopping, Boutiques, and Entertainment. Located near Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Studios, Sea World, Orlando International Airport, and Downtown Orlando. Private, Gated Community. Please call to make an appointment for your Private Tour of this Executive Home.