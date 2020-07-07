All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:48 AM

8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD

8361 Sandpoint Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8361 Sandpoint Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Dr. Phillips/Orlando Townhome for Rent located in the beautiful, highly sought-after Sandpointe gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. The spacious two bedroom townhome features skylights, high ceilings, new neutral paint throughout, wood floor, enclosed air conditioned patio, kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space. Large master bedroom includes its own en suite, with jetted soaker tub and separate shower. Large private entry patio with brick pavers, landscaping that is maintained by the community association, and a spacious one car garage with opener. You will enjoy the resort-style amenities included, such as the Clubhouse, the community swimming pool, and the tennis courts. This home truly is in the heart of it all! You are just a short drive from some of the best shopping and restaurants in Central Florida, major highways, International Drive, Universal Studios, Sea World, Walt Disney World, Downtown Disney, Downtown Orlando, and the Orlando International Airport. This home will not last. Per HOA criteria: 2 pets limit - medium size (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD have any available units?
8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
