8361 SANDPOINT BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Dr. Phillips/Orlando Townhome for Rent located in the beautiful, highly sought-after Sandpointe gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. The spacious two bedroom townhome features skylights, high ceilings, new neutral paint throughout, wood floor, enclosed air conditioned patio, kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space. Large master bedroom includes its own en suite, with jetted soaker tub and separate shower. Large private entry patio with brick pavers, landscaping that is maintained by the community association, and a spacious one car garage with opener. You will enjoy the resort-style amenities included, such as the Clubhouse, the community swimming pool, and the tennis courts. This home truly is in the heart of it all! You are just a short drive from some of the best shopping and restaurants in Central Florida, major highways, International Drive, Universal Studios, Sea World, Walt Disney World, Downtown Disney, Downtown Orlando, and the Orlando International Airport. This home will not last. Per HOA criteria: 2 pets limit - medium size (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.