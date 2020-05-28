8266 VIA VERONA

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view. Stainless refrigerator, 42" maple cabinets; tile floor in the first floor and carpet in the second; spacious master suite, bathroom, and closet. Community has a clubhouse with pool and gym. "A" school district and near the best attractions, I-Drive, shoppings and fine dining in the famous Sandlake restaurant row.