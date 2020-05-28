All apartments in Doctor Phillips
8266 VIA VERONA
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

8266 VIA VERONA

8266 Via Verona · (407) 443-5585
Location

8266 Via Verona, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath townhouse in Vizcaya, a guard gated community at Dr. Phillips. Tile roof, screened patio with no neighbor in the back plus a nice pond with fountain view. Stainless refrigerator, 42" maple cabinets; tile floor in the first floor and carpet in the second; spacious master suite, bathroom, and closet. Community has a clubhouse with pool and gym. "A" school district and near the best attractions, I-Drive, shoppings and fine dining in the famous Sandlake restaurant row.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8266 VIA VERONA have any available units?
8266 VIA VERONA has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8266 VIA VERONA have?
Some of 8266 VIA VERONA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8266 VIA VERONA currently offering any rent specials?
8266 VIA VERONA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8266 VIA VERONA pet-friendly?
No, 8266 VIA VERONA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8266 VIA VERONA offer parking?
Yes, 8266 VIA VERONA does offer parking.
Does 8266 VIA VERONA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8266 VIA VERONA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8266 VIA VERONA have a pool?
Yes, 8266 VIA VERONA has a pool.
Does 8266 VIA VERONA have accessible units?
No, 8266 VIA VERONA does not have accessible units.
Does 8266 VIA VERONA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8266 VIA VERONA has units with dishwashers.
Does 8266 VIA VERONA have units with air conditioning?
No, 8266 VIA VERONA does not have units with air conditioning.
