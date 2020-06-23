8215 Bluestar Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL ***Available Now*** Fall in love with this beautifully maintained 4BR 2.5BA split level home with a huge fenced backyard and large deck for outdoor cookouts. Sunny family room with a separate dining room and a large updated kitchen with granite counters, appliances and tons of counter and cabinet space for prep and cooking! The upper level includes a spacious master with private BA, three additional nice sized BRs a full bath. Lower level boasts a bonus/rec room and half bath. Located in Sand Lake Hills S/D this home is move-in ready and waiting for you. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.