Doctor Phillips, FL
8215 Bluestar Circle
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

8215 Bluestar Circle

8215 Bluestar Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Bluestar Circle, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Sand Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL ***Available Now*** Fall in love with this beautifully maintained 4BR 2.5BA split level home with a huge fenced backyard and large deck for outdoor cookouts. Sunny family room with a separate dining room and a large updated kitchen with granite counters, appliances and tons of counter and cabinet space for prep and cooking! The upper level includes a spacious master with private BA, three additional nice sized BRs a full bath. Lower level boasts a bonus/rec room and half bath. Located in Sand Lake Hills S/D this home is move-in ready and waiting for you. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 Bluestar Circle have any available units?
8215 Bluestar Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
Is 8215 Bluestar Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8215 Bluestar Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 Bluestar Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8215 Bluestar Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8215 Bluestar Circle offer parking?
No, 8215 Bluestar Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8215 Bluestar Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 Bluestar Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 Bluestar Circle have a pool?
No, 8215 Bluestar Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8215 Bluestar Circle have accessible units?
No, 8215 Bluestar Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 Bluestar Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8215 Bluestar Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8215 Bluestar Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8215 Bluestar Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

