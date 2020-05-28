All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8020 SANDPOINT

8020 Sandpoint Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8020 Sandpoint Boulevard, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful two story town home located in the heart of Dr. Phillips. This 3 bedroom 2 and ½ bath is nestled in the gated Sand Point community. The unit has an easy living bright open floor plan. The living and dining rooms on the first floor along with beautiful kitchen with wood cabinet and granite counters and breakfast nook. The living room leads out to a screened in porch off the back. The large master bedroom along with other bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom has a jetted tub along with separate shower. Community amenities include swimming pool, tennis courts, fitness center and recreational building with kitchen. Great location! close to I-4, Turnpike, 528 (Beeline) Walking distance to shopping, banking, and restaurant row on Sand Lake Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 SANDPOINT have any available units?
8020 SANDPOINT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8020 SANDPOINT have?
Some of 8020 SANDPOINT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 SANDPOINT currently offering any rent specials?
8020 SANDPOINT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 SANDPOINT pet-friendly?
No, 8020 SANDPOINT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8020 SANDPOINT offer parking?
Yes, 8020 SANDPOINT offers parking.
Does 8020 SANDPOINT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8020 SANDPOINT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 SANDPOINT have a pool?
Yes, 8020 SANDPOINT has a pool.
Does 8020 SANDPOINT have accessible units?
No, 8020 SANDPOINT does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 SANDPOINT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8020 SANDPOINT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8020 SANDPOINT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8020 SANDPOINT does not have units with air conditioning.
