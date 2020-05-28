7843 Sugar Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities business center gym parking pool garage tennis court

2 BED 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT LOCATED AT SANCTUARY AT BAY HILL - SANCTUARY AT BAY HILL CONDOS is nestled in the larger area of Southwest Orlando, known as Dr. Phillips. Dr. Phillips is best known for all the unique featured communities that have ultra prime real estate residential development. Dr. Phillips has many subdivisions to choose from with a extreme spectrum in pricing from the low 100k to 100 million dollar homes. It has the best in golf courses and country clubs. Dr. Phillips also has one on the lowest crime rates in Orlando, followed by having the best elementary, middle & high school.



(RLNE3846896)