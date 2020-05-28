All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 7843 Sugar Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
7843 Sugar Bend Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

7843 Sugar Bend Drive

7843 Sugar Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7843 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
business center
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2 BED 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT LOCATED AT SANCTUARY AT BAY HILL - SANCTUARY AT BAY HILL CONDOS is nestled in the larger area of Southwest Orlando, known as Dr. Phillips. Dr. Phillips is best known for all the unique featured communities that have ultra prime real estate residential development. Dr. Phillips has many subdivisions to choose from with a extreme spectrum in pricing from the low 100k to 100 million dollar homes. It has the best in golf courses and country clubs. Dr. Phillips also has one on the lowest crime rates in Orlando, followed by having the best elementary, middle & high school.

(RLNE3846896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7843 Sugar Bend Drive have any available units?
7843 Sugar Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7843 Sugar Bend Drive have?
Some of 7843 Sugar Bend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7843 Sugar Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7843 Sugar Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7843 Sugar Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7843 Sugar Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7843 Sugar Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7843 Sugar Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 7843 Sugar Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7843 Sugar Bend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7843 Sugar Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7843 Sugar Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 7843 Sugar Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 7843 Sugar Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7843 Sugar Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7843 Sugar Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7843 Sugar Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7843 Sugar Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 BedroomsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoctor Phillips Apartments with Pool
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College