7716 WINDBREAK ROAD

Updated townhouse in the gated community of Sandpointe in Dr. Phillips. Master bedroom has laminate flooring and is located on the ground floor. The 2 other bedrooms are carpeted and are on the second floor. Living areas are tiled. Kitchen has new wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom and hallway bath have new wood cabinets and granite countertops. A/C replaced in 8/2019. Washer and dryer included. Close to I-4, restaurants, grocery, schools and shops. Community has swimming pool and tennis courts. No pets allowed.