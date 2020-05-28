All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:40 AM

7716 WINDBREAK ROAD

7716 Windbreak Road · (321) 948-9212
Location

7716 Windbreak Road, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1648 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Updated townhouse in the gated community of Sandpointe in Dr. Phillips. Master bedroom has laminate flooring and is located on the ground floor. The 2 other bedrooms are carpeted and are on the second floor. Living areas are tiled. Kitchen has new wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master bathroom and hallway bath have new wood cabinets and granite countertops. A/C replaced in 8/2019. Washer and dryer included. Close to I-4, restaurants, grocery, schools and shops. Community has swimming pool and tennis courts. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD have any available units?
7716 WINDBREAK ROAD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD have?
Some of 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7716 WINDBREAK ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD does offer parking.
Does 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD has a pool.
Does 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7716 WINDBREAK ROAD has units with air conditioning.
