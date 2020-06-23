All apartments in Doctor Phillips
7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE

7469 Sugar Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7469 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo with 1 car garage in Dr. Phillips area. FIRST FLOOR desired community at Sanctuary bay hill, its end unit for maximum privacy and nice layout. Living room dining room comb, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Large master suite with its own bathroom and dressing area . Amenities include community pool, fitness center, Tennis, Basketball Court and Playground. Walking distance to restaurants row, shopping and YMCA. Convenient to I-4, Universal and Sea World. School district include DR Phillips Elementary, Southwest Middle and Dr. Phillips High. Scheduled to Visit today! WE ACCEPT PETS (HOA rules: max 2 pets up to 50 pounds combined - breeds restrictions)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have any available units?
7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have?
Some of 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
