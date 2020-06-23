7469 SUGAR BEND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo with 1 car garage in Dr. Phillips area. FIRST FLOOR desired community at Sanctuary bay hill, its end unit for maximum privacy and nice layout. Living room dining room comb, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Large master suite with its own bathroom and dressing area . Amenities include community pool, fitness center, Tennis, Basketball Court and Playground. Walking distance to restaurants row, shopping and YMCA. Convenient to I-4, Universal and Sea World. School district include DR Phillips Elementary, Southwest Middle and Dr. Phillips High. Scheduled to Visit today! WE ACCEPT PETS (HOA rules: max 2 pets up to 50 pounds combined - breeds restrictions)