Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7463 Sugar Bend

7463 Sugar Bend Drive
Location

7463 Sugar Bend Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful Villa-style like property in the heart of Dr. Phillips area in Orlando, Fl. This property boasts high beautiful ceilings and has a relaxing screen enclosed porch with a private view. Property is equipped with beautiful porcelain floors and has a closed garage for your convenience. The condominium has pool, gym, playground, tennis courts and basketball courts available. it is also walking distance from one of the best gyms in orlando and walking distance restaurants and shopping.

LEASE TERMS
Short / Long Term Available
Monthly Rate $2,800
Rent - (includes the Electricity, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash removal.)
Security deposit and first-month rent required at the time of move in.

contact us

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7463 Sugar Bend have any available units?
7463 Sugar Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7463 Sugar Bend have?
Some of 7463 Sugar Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7463 Sugar Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7463 Sugar Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7463 Sugar Bend pet-friendly?
No, 7463 Sugar Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7463 Sugar Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7463 Sugar Bend offers parking.
Does 7463 Sugar Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7463 Sugar Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7463 Sugar Bend have a pool?
Yes, 7463 Sugar Bend has a pool.
Does 7463 Sugar Bend have accessible units?
No, 7463 Sugar Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7463 Sugar Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 7463 Sugar Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7463 Sugar Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 7463 Sugar Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

