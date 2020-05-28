7463 Sugar Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful Villa-style like property in the heart of Dr. Phillips area in Orlando, Fl. This property boasts high beautiful ceilings and has a relaxing screen enclosed porch with a private view. Property is equipped with beautiful porcelain floors and has a closed garage for your convenience. The condominium has pool, gym, playground, tennis courts and basketball courts available. it is also walking distance from one of the best gyms in orlando and walking distance restaurants and shopping.



LEASE TERMS

Short / Long Term Available

Monthly Rate $2,800

Rent - (includes the Electricity, Cable, Wireless High-Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash removal.)

Security deposit and first-month rent required at the time of move in.



contact us