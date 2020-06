Amenities

MIGHT BE AVAILABLE A FEW WEEKS BEFORE SEPTEMBER. Fantastic lake front townhome in gated community in the heart of Dr. Phillips. This community is clean and quiet and has excellent schools . Walk to Restaurant Row and shops. 4 min drive to Universal Studios. 10 minutes to Downtown Disney Springs.

Unit offers a separate office downstairs, granite counters, screened in patio with beautiful view of Spring Lake and sunset. All bedrooms are upstairs. Unit offers 2 full baths and a half bath downstairs. High ceilings with large windows. Recently painted and newer carpets cleaned as well.

The double gated community offers a heated pool with spa, Clubhouse and gym. The townhome is located on a quiet lake front street and plenty of guest parking. Maxiumum of three vehicles must park in garage and driveway at night.