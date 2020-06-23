All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:45 PM

7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT

7008 Phillips Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

7008 Phillips Cove Court, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location Location Location! In the heart of Dr. Phillips in gated Phillips Cove. From the moment you walk in you will be overwhelmed by the beautiful high ceilings and open floor plan that fits today's lifestyle. This beautiful 5 bedroom 2 story home boasting over 3,600 sq ft of luxury living. The gourmet kitchen is fully upgraded with built in GE Monogram refrigerator, gas cook top, heavy duty hood, and built in wall oven/microwave. Close by is a butler bar that makes enjoying your family room that much easier as you relax watching t.v. with the ambiance of your faux stacked stone wall. Master suite plus one additional suite bedroom downstairs with the balance of 3 bedrooms plus a large bonus/loft upstairs (3 suites total). Amazing sized rooms with high ceilings throughout. Large elaborate pool with cascading fountains begging for fun this summer!!! This spacious, bright and well-maintained single-family house is a perfect fit for you, your family and guest. Come see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT have any available units?
7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT have?
Some of 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT offers parking.
Does 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT has a pool.
Does 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

