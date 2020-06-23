7008 PHILLIPS COVE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location Location Location! In the heart of Dr. Phillips in gated Phillips Cove. From the moment you walk in you will be overwhelmed by the beautiful high ceilings and open floor plan that fits today's lifestyle. This beautiful 5 bedroom 2 story home boasting over 3,600 sq ft of luxury living. The gourmet kitchen is fully upgraded with built in GE Monogram refrigerator, gas cook top, heavy duty hood, and built in wall oven/microwave. Close by is a butler bar that makes enjoying your family room that much easier as you relax watching t.v. with the ambiance of your faux stacked stone wall. Master suite plus one additional suite bedroom downstairs with the balance of 3 bedrooms plus a large bonus/loft upstairs (3 suites total). Amazing sized rooms with high ceilings throughout. Large elaborate pool with cascading fountains begging for fun this summer!!! This spacious, bright and well-maintained single-family house is a perfect fit for you, your family and guest. Come see!!