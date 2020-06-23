All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:26 PM

6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD

6410 Sand Lake Sound Road
Location

6410 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
carport
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
new construction
yoga
Pre-Construction. To be built. This is a Brand NEW 55+ Rental Community that offers over 13,000 sq.ft. of community space located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando. There are 185 apartments from 1/1, 2/2 and some 1/1 & 2/2’s with a den all within a 4floor story building that of course offers elevators. If you are looking for an independent 55+ Active lifestyle that offers daily activities, a pool, smoke free community, sundry shop, Coffee Bar & Bistro, billiards, gaming room, movie theater, fitness center, yoga studio, sun deck, outside terrace, nail spa, a great room for large gatherings, bocce ball, dog park and a limited amount first come first serve carports this is IT. Minutes from I-4, Universal Studios, Disney, Sea World, I-Drive and Sandlake Road better known as Restaurant Row. Call today for a personalized tour. Pre-construction opportunities available NOW with a projected open date of October 15th, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 40 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD have any available units?
6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD have?
Some of 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD offers parking.
Does 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD has a pool.
Does 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
