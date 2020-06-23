6410 SAND LAKE SOUND ROAD

Amenities

Pre-Construction. To be built. This is a Brand NEW 55+ Rental Community that offers over 13,000 sq.ft. of community space located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando. There are 185 apartments from 1/1, 2/2 and some 1/1 & 2/2’s with a den all within a 4floor story building that of course offers elevators. If you are looking for an independent 55+ Active lifestyle that offers daily activities, a pool, smoke free community, sundry shop, Coffee Bar & Bistro, billiards, gaming room, movie theater, fitness center, yoga studio, sun deck, outside terrace, nail spa, a great room for large gatherings, bocce ball, dog park and a limited amount first come first serve carports this is IT. Minutes from I-4, Universal Studios, Disney, Sea World, I-Drive and Sandlake Road better known as Restaurant Row. Call today for a personalized tour. Pre-construction opportunities available NOW with a projected open date of October 15th, 2019.