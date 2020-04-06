All apartments in Deltona
Deltona, FL
98 Fordham Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 4:24 AM

98 Fordham Street

98 Fordham Street · No Longer Available
Location

98 Fordham Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Fordham Street have any available units?
98 Fordham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 98 Fordham Street currently offering any rent specials?
98 Fordham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Fordham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 98 Fordham Street is pet friendly.
Does 98 Fordham Street offer parking?
No, 98 Fordham Street does not offer parking.
Does 98 Fordham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Fordham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Fordham Street have a pool?
Yes, 98 Fordham Street has a pool.
Does 98 Fordham Street have accessible units?
No, 98 Fordham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Fordham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 98 Fordham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98 Fordham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 98 Fordham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
