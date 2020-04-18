All apartments in Deltona
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

815 Radcliff St

815 Radcliff Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 Radcliff Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Beds 1 Bath House Pet Friendly OPEN HOUSE FRI APRIL 24th 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

Come check out our Open House on Friday April 24th 4-5PM

The cost to move in is $899 first month and $899 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

call (386) 361-2010 for more information.

(RLNE3950908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Radcliff St have any available units?
815 Radcliff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 815 Radcliff St currently offering any rent specials?
815 Radcliff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Radcliff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Radcliff St is pet friendly.
Does 815 Radcliff St offer parking?
Yes, 815 Radcliff St offers parking.
Does 815 Radcliff St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Radcliff St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Radcliff St have a pool?
No, 815 Radcliff St does not have a pool.
Does 815 Radcliff St have accessible units?
No, 815 Radcliff St does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Radcliff St have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Radcliff St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Radcliff St have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Radcliff St does not have units with air conditioning.
