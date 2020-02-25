661 PIEDMONT DR

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Spacious 3 bd/ 2 ba home with a 2 car garage located in Deltona! It has a huge Florida Room and tile flooring throughout. Spacious bedrooms, master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The back yard is fully fenced in and also comes with a shed. Must see today!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.