Deltona, FL
661 PIEDMONT DR
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:00 AM

661 PIEDMONT DR

661 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

661 Piedmont Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bd/ 2 ba home with a 2 car garage located in Deltona! It has a huge Florida Room and tile flooring throughout. Spacious bedrooms, master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The back yard is fully fenced in and also comes with a shed. Must see today!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

