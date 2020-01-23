All apartments in Deltona
3418 Florentine St

3418 Florentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3418 Florentine Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Screened POOL HOME IN DELTONA **POOL SERVICE INCLUDED** - Come see this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom fenced yard and screened POOL HOME (Pool Service included) with Two Master Suites in Deltona! This home features Living Room, Kitchen, Formal and Informal Dining areas w/ vaulted ceilings, a split floor plan, tile flooring and a cozy fireplace. One of the Master Suites has a separate entrance way.

CALL 407-901-1200 TO VIEW AND APPLY TODAY!!

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. *Availability dates are subject to change

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5446038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Florentine St have any available units?
3418 Florentine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 3418 Florentine St currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Florentine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Florentine St pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Florentine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 3418 Florentine St offer parking?
No, 3418 Florentine St does not offer parking.
Does 3418 Florentine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Florentine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Florentine St have a pool?
Yes, 3418 Florentine St has a pool.
Does 3418 Florentine St have accessible units?
No, 3418 Florentine St does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Florentine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 Florentine St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3418 Florentine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3418 Florentine St does not have units with air conditioning.

