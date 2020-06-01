3024 Foxboro Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This delightful home located in Deltona FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,448sqft with a Pool! This charming home has great curb appeal with a covered walkway and attached garage. Inside boasts large living spaces including Living Room and Family Room which leads into the Kitchen and Dining Area - very functional for everyday life and entertaining. Living Room has high ceilings giving it a very open feel. Master Bedrooms is great size and has large en-suite master bathroom. This home will provide your own personal paradise with a large swimming pool – enclosed to protect you from bugs! This home is a must see - Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.