2968 Corrigan Dr Available 10/11/19 Deltona: 3 bed/2 bath - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 11th! NO PETS ALLOWED! Great floor plan! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage features a living room, dining room, really nice size kitchen that opens to the eat-in area and family room. Split bedroom floor plan. There is an open patio and fenced back yard. Plenty of room for entertaining family and friends! Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.



FEATURES:

All kitchen appliances

Breakfast Bar

Eating Space

Family Room

Inside utility with washer and dryer hookups only

Split bedroom plan

Formal Living Room

Formal Dining Room

Ceiling Fans

Fenced back yard

Tile in all living areas with carpet in the bedrooms

2 car garage with opener and remotes

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



NO PETS ALLOWED



SCHOOLS:

Friendship Elementary

Galaxy Middle

Pine Ridge High



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is provable income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2000126)