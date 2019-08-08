All apartments in Deltona
Location

2968 Corrigan Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
2968 Corrigan Dr Available 10/11/19 Deltona: 3 bed/2 bath - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 11th! NO PETS ALLOWED! Great floor plan! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage features a living room, dining room, really nice size kitchen that opens to the eat-in area and family room. Split bedroom floor plan. There is an open patio and fenced back yard. Plenty of room for entertaining family and friends! Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

FEATURES:
All kitchen appliances
Breakfast Bar
Eating Space
Family Room
Inside utility with washer and dryer hookups only
Split bedroom plan
Formal Living Room
Formal Dining Room
Ceiling Fans
Fenced back yard
Tile in all living areas with carpet in the bedrooms
2 car garage with opener and remotes
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

NO PETS ALLOWED

SCHOOLS:
Friendship Elementary
Galaxy Middle
Pine Ridge High

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is provable income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2000126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2968 Corrigan Dr have any available units?
2968 Corrigan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2968 Corrigan Dr have?
Some of 2968 Corrigan Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2968 Corrigan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2968 Corrigan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2968 Corrigan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2968 Corrigan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2968 Corrigan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2968 Corrigan Dr offers parking.
Does 2968 Corrigan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2968 Corrigan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2968 Corrigan Dr have a pool?
No, 2968 Corrigan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2968 Corrigan Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2968 Corrigan Dr has accessible units.
Does 2968 Corrigan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2968 Corrigan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2968 Corrigan Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2968 Corrigan Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
