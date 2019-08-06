Amenities

2931 Keesler St Available 08/09/19 2 Bed 1 Bath Home Pet Freindly - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.



2 bedroom 1 bath house with a single car garage and washer/dryer hook ups. The enclosed Florida room could be 3 considered bedroom or office. This house will be available starting August 9th.



The cost to move in is $950 first month and $950 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.



Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.



We do not have anymore pictures at this time.



