Deltona, FL
2931 Keesler St
2931 Keesler St

2931 Keesler Street · No Longer Available
Location

2931 Keesler Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2931 Keesler St Available 08/09/19 2 Bed 1 Bath Home Pet Freindly - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

2 bedroom 1 bath house with a single car garage and washer/dryer hook ups. The enclosed Florida room could be 3 considered bedroom or office. This house will be available starting August 9th.

The cost to move in is $950 first month and $950 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

We do not have anymore pictures at this time.

(RLNE5067249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Keesler St have any available units?
2931 Keesler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 2931 Keesler St currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Keesler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Keesler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2931 Keesler St is pet friendly.
Does 2931 Keesler St offer parking?
Yes, 2931 Keesler St offers parking.
Does 2931 Keesler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Keesler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Keesler St have a pool?
No, 2931 Keesler St does not have a pool.
Does 2931 Keesler St have accessible units?
No, 2931 Keesler St does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Keesler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2931 Keesler St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2931 Keesler St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2931 Keesler St does not have units with air conditioning.
