Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
2520 Elkcam Blvd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2520 Elkcam Blvd

2520 Elkcam Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2520 Elkcam Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 Deltona Brick Home w/ 2-Car Garage-Lawn Care Included - Don't miss out on this 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with 2-car Garage in Deltona! The home features a covered entry, Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Relax outside in this big yard that backs up to a branch off of DuPont Lake. Located just a drive away from Lake Monroe Conservation Area and Lyonia Preserve, area dining and shopping!

To schedule your viewing, call 407-901-1200 and apply.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5522341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Elkcam Blvd have any available units?
2520 Elkcam Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2520 Elkcam Blvd have?
Some of 2520 Elkcam Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Elkcam Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Elkcam Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Elkcam Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Elkcam Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2520 Elkcam Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Elkcam Blvd offers parking.
Does 2520 Elkcam Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Elkcam Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Elkcam Blvd have a pool?
No, 2520 Elkcam Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Elkcam Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2520 Elkcam Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Elkcam Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Elkcam Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Elkcam Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 Elkcam Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
