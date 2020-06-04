2520 Elkcam Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 Deltona Brick Home w/ 2-Car Garage-Lawn Care Included - Don't miss out on this 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with 2-car Garage in Deltona! The home features a covered entry, Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Relax outside in this big yard that backs up to a branch off of DuPont Lake. Located just a drive away from Lake Monroe Conservation Area and Lyonia Preserve, area dining and shopping!



To schedule your viewing, call 407-901-1200 and apply.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5522341)