2476 RUSK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this charming and tranquil house. The kitchen opens right up to the living room and formal dining area, offering gorgeous cherry cabinets, modern appliances, and plenty of counter space, cooking is a breeze. Enjoy the spacious floor plan with special touches including recessed windows, breezy ceiling fans, built-in shelves, and tray ceilings. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.