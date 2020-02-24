All apartments in Deltona
Deltona, FL
2476 RUSK COURT
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:23 PM

2476 RUSK COURT

2476 Rusk Court · No Longer Available
Deltona
Location

2476 Rusk Court, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this charming and tranquil house. The kitchen opens right up to the living room and formal dining area, offering gorgeous cherry cabinets, modern appliances, and plenty of counter space, cooking is a breeze. Enjoy the spacious floor plan with special touches including recessed windows, breezy ceiling fans, built-in shelves, and tray ceilings. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2476 RUSK COURT have any available units?
2476 RUSK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2476 RUSK COURT have?
Some of 2476 RUSK COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2476 RUSK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2476 RUSK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2476 RUSK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2476 RUSK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2476 RUSK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2476 RUSK COURT offers parking.
Does 2476 RUSK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2476 RUSK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2476 RUSK COURT have a pool?
No, 2476 RUSK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2476 RUSK COURT have accessible units?
No, 2476 RUSK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2476 RUSK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2476 RUSK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2476 RUSK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2476 RUSK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

