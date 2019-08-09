2474 Arslan Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher range refrigerator

NICE DELTONA 3/2 HOME - This 3/2 home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Deltona. Minutes from I-4 and Lake Elizabeth. This 3/2 is a split floor plan with larger bedrooms and an en suite bath for the master bedroom.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5064644)