Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

Location

2474 Arslan Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
NICE DELTONA 3/2 HOME - This 3/2 home is located in a quiet neighborhood in Deltona. Minutes from I-4 and Lake Elizabeth. This 3/2 is a split floor plan with larger bedrooms and an en suite bath for the master bedroom.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5064644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2474 Arslan Street have any available units?
2474 Arslan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 2474 Arslan Street have?
Some of 2474 Arslan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2474 Arslan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2474 Arslan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2474 Arslan Street pet-friendly?
No, 2474 Arslan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 2474 Arslan Street offer parking?
No, 2474 Arslan Street does not offer parking.
Does 2474 Arslan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2474 Arslan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2474 Arslan Street have a pool?
No, 2474 Arslan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2474 Arslan Street have accessible units?
No, 2474 Arslan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2474 Arslan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2474 Arslan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2474 Arslan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2474 Arslan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
