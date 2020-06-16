All apartments in Deltona
2224 Howland Blvd.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2224 Howland Blvd

2224 Howland Boulevard · (407) 258-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2224 Howland Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 2/1 is located in Deltona. It comes with a 1 car garage and a shed located in the back of the home. It has brand new tile flooring througout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave.

1small pet ok

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=TiZKlKpubj&env=production

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Howland Blvd have any available units?
2224 Howland Blvd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2224 Howland Blvd have?
Some of 2224 Howland Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Howland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Howland Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Howland Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 Howland Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2224 Howland Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Howland Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2224 Howland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Howland Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Howland Blvd have a pool?
No, 2224 Howland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Howland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2224 Howland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Howland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Howland Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 Howland Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 Howland Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
